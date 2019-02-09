LSU softball team remains undefeated after 2 more wins

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU softball team remains undefeated after a five inning walk-off victory over Iowa, 9-0 and defeating Tulsa, 11-0 in five innings. The Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season.
Senior Shelbi Sunseri led the Tigers at the plate, hitting three home runs on the day for seven RBI. Amanda Sanchez went 2-for-3 in game one and 3-for-3 in game two with three RBI and three doubles on the day.
Shelby Wickersham and Sunseri held it down in the circle, both claiming their first victories on the season. Wickersham pitched a no-hitter in her college debut, and the two combined to finish with eight strikeouts on the day. Both improve to 1-0 on the season.
“It was a fun and exciting day," said head coach Beth Torina. “We got to see a lot of different faces out there and we had a lot of people step up. It’s nice to see your team have a lot of success.”
“It was definitely an honor and a privilege," Wickersham said about the no-hitter. "It definitely feels nice going out there knowing my teammates have my back making all the plays in the field and then getting those runs on the board for us. It was special for it to be my first college game.”
Game 1
Aliyah Andrews put herself into scoring position after two stolen bases in the bottom of the first. She came in to score the first run of the game on a single from Amanda Doyle.
In the bottom of the second inning, the bases were loaded after a single from Shemiah Sanchez, and great at-bats from Michaela Schlattman and Amber Serrett. Freshman Savannah Stewart walked, bringing in Shemiah Sanchez to up the lead 2-0. Antoine ripped the ball to right field, scoring two runs from Andrews and Stewart, extending the Tiger’s lead 5-0.
Freshman Shelby Wickersham claimed her first career victory as a Tiger with a no-hitter, finishing with two strikeouts in the circle.
Game 2
In the bottom of the first inning, the Tigers began with two runners on base, Aliyah Andrews walked and Amber Serrett drove the ball to center field for a double. Amanda Sanchez hit the ball down the left field line allowing Serrett and Andrews to score, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Amanda Sanchez doubled to center field to start the bottom of the third inning, followed by a home run from Sunseri, her second home run on the season. The two runs pushed LSU to a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers kept the momentum going into the fourth inning. Sunseri hit her third home run of the day, second of the game, scoring two more runs. The Tigers ended the inning with an 11-0 lead on Tulsa.
In the circle, Sunseri claimed her first victory on the season, ending the game in the fifth inning with a strikeout, making it her sixth on the day.
The Tigers continue the 2019 Tiger Classic on Saturday, taking on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. and Bucknell at 6 p.m. The game will stream live on SECN+.
