LSU gymnastics drops third SEC dual meet at Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics could go years without losing three SEC dual meets, but Friday night, the Tigers fell at No.17 Kentucky for their third defeat in four tries.
Kentucky posted its second-highest score in school history to defeat D-D Breaux’s young Tigers, 197.150 to 196.025, after some costly mistakes on the floor by veterans Ruby Harold and Kennedi Edney. Both juniors stepped over the boundary at the end of tumbling passes, drawing deductions.
Senior Sarah Finnegan won the floor exercise with a 9.925 (and shared the beam title with UK’s Sidney Dukes with another 9.925,) but Kentucky scored four of the next five highest marks on the event to take that competition by a sizable margin.
Edney’s 9.70 and Harold’s 9.65 had to count toward LSU’s score, because the Tigers had to throw out McKenna Kelley’s 9.625 effort. Lexie Priessman’s subpar 9.250 performance on bars had to stand as well, because freshman Bailey Ferrer fell and had her 9.150 thrown out in the most lopsided result of the night.
The Tigers’ record drops to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
