Hundreds of runners wear pink for 2019 Baton Rouge Race for the Cure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Hundreds wearing pink ran throughout downtown Baton Rouge in support of breast cancer research during the 2019 Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge Race for the Cure on Saturday. Proceeds from the three-mile race will go to the Susan G. Komen Grants Program.
The program funds breast cancer research as well as educational and scientific programs around the world. Up to 75 percent of the funds from the race will go toward funding grants for Baton Rouge hospitals organizations the provide screenings breast health education.
The Komen Race for the Cure is a unique event, designed and implemented to promote positive awareness, education and early detection of breast cancer.
The Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure services the following Parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St Helena and Tangipahoa.
WHY KOMEN FUNDRAISES FOR BREAST CANCER CURES
- 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime
- Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world a case of breast cancer is diagnosed in a woman
- Every 60 seconds, somewhere in the world, someone dies from breast cancer; every 13 minutes, one woman in the U.S. will lose her life to breast cancer
- Breast cancer knows no boundaries. It affects people of every age, gender, socio-economic status and location
- At the current rate, 13 million breast cancer deaths will occur around the world in the next 25 years
- It’s time to go beyond breast cancer awareness
To make a donation on behalf of a registered individual or a team, visits KomenBatonRouge.org. Fundraising closes 30 days after the Race.
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
- 6:30 a.m. - Race-Day registration and packet pick-up
- 7:30 a.m. - Survivors breakfast
- 8:30 a.m. - Survivors celebration
- 9:30 a.m.- Runners only line up for untimed 5k (4th Street)
- 9:35 a.m.- Walkers line up for 3k and second line ft. Michael Foster Project (4th Street)
Additional race day information is available online, including the race course, site map, and more.
Angela Miller, executive director of Komen Louisiana, stopped by WAFB to chat with Get Fit Red Stick about the Race for the Cure. Join Get Fit Red Stick to learn about fitness events happening in the Baton Rouge area.
