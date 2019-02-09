FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter-like weather this weekend

A couple isolated afternoon and evening showers will be possible to close out the weekend. Monday will be warmer as a steady southerly breeze moves warm moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible off and on through the day. A cold front will move into the area late Monday into early Tuesday bringing a line of showers and t-storms through. How strong this line will get is still an unanswered question. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather just to our north for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.