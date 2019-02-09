FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter-like weather this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It stays chilly and winter-like to start the weekend, but expect a big shift back to warm spring-like weather to end the weekend and for the start of the new week.
Today clouds will hang around with maybe a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures won’t move much thanks to the clouds and a persistent northeasterly breeze. We can’t rule out a few stray sprinkles, but just about everyone stays dry Saturday. Winds will shift around from the south overnight allowing for a quick and significant warm up Sunday. The morning will stay chilly with lows in the mid 40°s. But afternoon temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer than Saturday’s highs. Highs Sunday look to just reach 70 degrees.
A couple isolated afternoon and evening showers will be possible to close out the weekend. Monday will be warmer as a steady southerly breeze moves warm moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible off and on through the day. A cold front will move into the area late Monday into early Tuesday bringing a line of showers and t-storms through. How strong this line will get is still an unanswered question. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather just to our north for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
We could possibly see that one out of five risk shift further south in the coming days. Rain looks to get out of the area by lunchtime with clearing skies and cooler temperatures. A modest warm up will take place to close out the work week. Another “weaker” cold front is set to arrive Thursday into Friday once again increasing rain chances.
This front won’t have a big change to temperatures, but will bring very nice weather in time for next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.