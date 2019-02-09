Filmmakers invited to weigh in on how local tax incentive money should be spent

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - NOVAC, in partnership with the Alliance for Louisiana Filmmakers (ALF), is hosting a listening session on Wednesday, February 13 to get input from local filmmakers about how tax incentive money marked for local use could best serve Louisiana’s independent film and digital media community, and be most beneficially distributed.
In 2017, the Louisiana legislature passed a law to improve the landscape for Louisiana’s independent filmmakers and content creators with the establishment of the Louisiana Entertainment Development Fund, which could equal around $2.6M annually, according to information provided by ALF. Those funds will be fully realized in 2019.
In addition to the Baton Rouge listening session, ALF will be hosting other sessions around the state. All sessions are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Listening sessions will be held on the following dates:
BATON ROUGE
- February 13, 6:00 – 8:00 PM
- The Parlor
- 705 St. Joseph Street
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Presented in partnership with NOVAC and The Parlor
THIBODAUX
- February 20, 2:30 - 4:30 PM
- Nicholls State University
- Thibodaux, LA
- Presented in partnership with Nicholls State University and Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum
HOUMA
- February 20, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
- Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum
- 7910 West Park Avenue Houma, LA
- Presented in partnership with Nicholls State University and Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum
NATCHITOCHES
- February 26, 5:00 – 7:00 PM
- Northwestern State University
- Kyser Hall, 165 Sam Sibley Drive, Room 225
- Natchitoches, LA
- Presented in partnership with Northwestern State University and the Cane River Film Festival
SHREVEPORT
- February 27, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
- Robinson Film Center
- 617 Texas Street (second floor)
- Shreveport, LA
- Presented in partnership with Louisiana Film Prize and the Robinson Film Center
LAKE CHARLES
- February 28, 5:30 - 7:30 PM
- Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau
- 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive
- Lake Charles, LA
- Presented in partnership with the Lake Charles Film Festival
In addition to the in-person listening sessions, ALF will distribute a statewide online survey to include data from filmmakers who were not able to attend.
Those wising to attend can find more information and register to attend the Baton Rouge listening session by clicking the link here.
