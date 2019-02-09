BRPD officer arrested, charged with DWI early Saturday

Kenneth Clark (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster | February 9, 2019 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 7:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officer was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed into another car while driving in Baker.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers responded to a reported two-car accident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road near Lavey Lane.

Kenneth Clark, identified as a BRPD officer, was detained and charged with DWI, open container violation, and driving with an expired license plate.

Records show Clark was released Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

