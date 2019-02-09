Baton Rouge Green sprucing up Acadian Thruway with beautification project

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A section of Acadian Thruway in the Mid City area is getting some TLC through a revitalized planting project.
The center median on Acadian Thruway between Government Street and North Boulevard is being remodeled and landscaped with about 40 trees, grass and groundcover. The project is underway as the rest of Government Street undergoes its road maintenance.
So far, the Bradford Pear trees and concrete that filled the median have been removed. The soil has been remediated, and workers have installed a root barrier to protect existing curves and roadway ahead of the landscaping.
Dahoon hollies, mayhaw trees and wax myrtles, along rushes, grasses and groundcover will be planted.
The project is a partnership with Baton Rouge General, the work of the City-Parish Department of Public Works (DPW), and the Baton Rouge Green. The Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance (MCRA) and the Baton Rouge Health District also assisted in the planning.
