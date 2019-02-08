SU Museum of Art to host “An Evening at the Cotton Club”

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Museum of Art and the Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is coming together to host “An Evening at the Cotton Club”.
The event benefits the university’s museum which is a free, public facility on campus.
It’s happening on Friday, February 8 between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Participants can enjoy Harlem Renaissance elegance complete with food and live music by Eric Baskin.
This is also the first time the Romare Bearden exhibit will be at the university for the public to see.
The art is provided by collectors Michael and Marian Butler.
General admission is $25 and VIP is $75.
Guests are encouraged to wear clothes from the 1920s era.
