Southland Steel building second site in Amite, bringing more jobs

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - Southland Steel is expanding with a second Louisiana site in Amite, and is expected to create 70 new jobs through an $18 million capitol investment.
The Greensburg based steel fabricator is developing the site at the former Bradken foundry, according to an Friday announcement from the governor’s office. The project is projected to create 70 new jobs with an average salary of $46,000 and retain 176 existing jobs based at the company’s headquarters and manufacturing site in St. Helena Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the new site will bring 111 new indirect jobs.
LED began discussions with Southland Steel on the expansion project in September 2018, and the state offered the company an incentive package that includes workforce solutions. The company will also use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Southland Steel will begin operations in late 2019 using existing staff. The company will add 40 new jobs in 2020 and expand to 70 new jobs by 2023. Southland Steel will be hiring for new equipment operators, machine operators, painters and other skilled personnel.
