Southern’s Mercadel earns SWAC track honors
Source: Herman Shelton, Southern Sports Information
By Kirk Michelet | February 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 12:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern track and field star Terralicia Mercadel has earned this week’s SWAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Mercadel won the 400-meter dash at the LSU Bayou Bengal Invitational with a time of 56.55 seconds.

The winning time ranks her No. 1 among all SWAC student-athletes in the event this season.

The Jaguars won the 4x400-meter relay event with a time of 3:53.62.

Next up for Southern is a trip to Birmingham, AL, for the SWAC Championship beginning on Thursday, Feb. 14.

SWAC Track and Field Athletes of the Week:

  • Terralicia Mercadel (Southern): Women’s Track Athlete of the Week
  • Rasheed McAlpin (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Men’s Track Athlete of the Week
  • Safiya John (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Women’s Field Athlete of the Week
  • Jamie Brown (Alabama State): Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

