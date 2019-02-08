Southern’s Mercadel earns SWAC track honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern track and field star Terralicia Mercadel has earned this week’s SWAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Mercadel won the 400-meter dash at the LSU Bayou Bengal Invitational with a time of 56.55 seconds.
The winning time ranks her No. 1 among all SWAC student-athletes in the event this season.
The Jaguars won the 4x400-meter relay event with a time of 3:53.62.
Next up for Southern is a trip to Birmingham, AL, for the SWAC Championship beginning on Thursday, Feb. 14.
SWAC Track and Field Athletes of the Week:
- Terralicia Mercadel (Southern): Women’s Track Athlete of the Week
- Rasheed McAlpin (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Men’s Track Athlete of the Week
- Safiya John (Arkansas-Pine Bluff): Women’s Field Athlete of the Week
- Jamie Brown (Alabama State): Men’s Field Athlete of the Week
