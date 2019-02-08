Renovations begin on BREC Boxing Academy, North 14th Street park

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC has begun the first phase of renovations at the North 14th Street park.
The park is located just off of North Boulevard and houses a boxing academy.
The exterior of The Boxing Academy will be updated to provide a more visually pleasing and safer facility - including the main entry, exterior doors, windows, painting, and improvements to the park’s grounds.
The finishing touch will be a vintage Dr. Pepper advertisement mural painting on the building’s exterior wall.
“The expansion of the Downtown Development District is welcome news for the area in which North 14th Street Park is located, and we are excited to contribute to a revitalization of the area by providing a space for residents and visitors to engage in healthy activity,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. "This gym has a long and storied history in Baton Rouge, and we have designed these improvements to pay homage to the history while giving the entire park a fresh look without changing the character of the boxing facility which has produced Olympic and professional athletes,” said Wilson.
"BREC’s 14th Street Park and Boxing Academy renovation is a welcome addition to our recently expanded Downtown Development District,” said Downtown Development Executive Director Davis Rhorer. “Its rich history, specialized equipment and training, and impact on our community make it a unique recreational destination. We are thrilled to see the renovations begin and are appreciative of BREC’s commitment to enhancing the facility and contributing to the growth and development of Downtown East,” said Rhorer.
Site improvements will include new basketball courts, ornamental fencing, lighting, security cameras, and other landscape improvements.
The project to renovate the facilities will cost $153,000 and is expected to be completed by early fall.
