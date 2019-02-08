Renovations begin on BREC Boxing Academy, North 14th Street park

“The expansion of the Downtown Development District is welcome news for the area in which North 14th Street Park is located, and we are excited to contribute to a revitalization of the area by providing a space for residents and visitors to engage in healthy activity,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. "This gym has a long and storied history in Baton Rouge, and we have designed these improvements to pay homage to the history while giving the entire park a fresh look without changing the character of the boxing facility which has produced Olympic and professional athletes,” said Wilson.