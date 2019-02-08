Questions surround E Feliciana School Board after search warrant executed at office

By WAFB Staff | February 8, 2019 at 4:43 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 7:14 PM

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Questions are being raised about what’s going on at the East Feliciana Parish School Board.

This comes after a top sheriff’s office official reportedly told The Advocate a search warrant was executed at their offices. Authorities told the newspaper the investigation is a joint operation between Louisiana State Police, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Back in November of 2018, The Advocate reported a subpoena was filed in response to allegations the school board diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements.

