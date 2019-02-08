OUR TURN: Race for the Cure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Every 19 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s a disease that has had an impact on our WAFB family and that’s why we partner with the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure.
Tomorrow we’ll be joined by thousands in A.Z. Young park in downtown Baton Rouge to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
The goal this year is to raise $300,000 and that money goes toward funding grants to Baton Rouge local hospitals and community organizations that provide breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment programs for medically underserved women.
Team WAFB will be on site bright and early to help kick start the day, so come by our tent to say hello and take a picture at our photobooth.
We’ll have all the pics from the day on WAFB.com/race. That’s our turn, now it’s your turn to comment on this or any other segment email us at yourturn@wafb.com.
