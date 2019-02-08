Naaman Stewart suspended from Zulu organization amid sexual harassment allegations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Zulu President and King Naaman Stewart has been placed on a five year suspension from the carnival krewe, according to multiple sources.
Stewart, who was removed as king late last year, was suspended by a majority of Zulu members at a meeting Wednesday night.
Stewart’s troubles began after a club employee sued him in July of 2018 for sexual harassment. Stewart was replaced as the 2019 king by George Rainey who had previously lost by six votes.
The employee, Gemell Hulbert, says Stewart followed her into a club bathroom and pressured her to have sex and show him her breasts in 2015.
Hulbert claims she was fired because she denied Stewart’s advances and was even offered money by other Zulu members to keep quiet about the alleged incident.
Stewart has denied all the allegations against him.
