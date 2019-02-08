Improvements for pedestrians, drivers coming to Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s a lot of activity going on in the Scotlandville area with the groundbreaking of a big project.
The project will bring improvements for pedestrians and drivers along Harding Boulevard. The groundbreaking was held Friday at BREC’s Scotlandville Parkway. Work is expected to be complete by May.
“So to be on Harding Boulevard, the main corridor connector that is between Southern University and all the different plants that are coming up to Plank Road, is very significant. I think it will help the businesses in the area, to be more accessible if you’re in a hotel, to the different restaurants, and we’re just very excited about this project,” said District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks.
Construction will reportedly cost around $173,000.
