UPDATE: Hacienda HealthCare will not be shutting down unit under controversy

“Just before 4 p.m. today our agencies received written confirmation from Hacienda expressing their intent to accept voluntary regulation from the Department of Health Services. This is good news and the best immediate outcome as it means Hacienda patients and families would be allowed to say in the home they’ve known for years while ensuring new and enhanced protections and oversight are put in place. Due to the medically fragile condition of this community, keeping patients where they reside was always our preferred choice and the safest option for patients. Our agencies will continue to work with Hacienda to implement a voluntary regulatory agreement with strong oversight and accountability measures that ensure safety and quality care going forward for patients.” Patrick Ptak, spokesman for Hacienda HealthCare.