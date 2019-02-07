UPDATE: Hacienda HealthCare will not be shutting down unit under controversy

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In a statement released by Hacienda HealthCare on Friday, Feb. 8, the closure will not be happening:
“Just before 4 p.m. today our agencies received written confirmation from Hacienda expressing their intent to accept voluntary regulation from the Department of Health Services. This is good news and the best immediate outcome as it means Hacienda patients and families would be allowed to say in the home they’ve known for years while ensuring new and enhanced protections and oversight are put in place. Due to the medically fragile condition of this community, keeping patients where they reside was always our preferred choice and the safest option for patients. Our agencies will continue to work with Hacienda to implement a voluntary regulatory agreement with strong oversight and accountability measures that ensure safety and quality care going forward for patients.” Patrick Ptak, spokesman for Hacienda HealthCare.
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the following on Friday as well:
The ADHS primary goal is to protect the health and safety of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents. Given the high medical risks associated with transferring these patients, moving this medically fragile community is the option of last resort and not the state’s goal. Entering into an agreement with ADHS is the best immediate outcome for all parties involved and will ensure the ongoing safety of the residents at Hacienda. ADHS will immediately begin working with Hacienda to implement a voluntary regulatory agreement that will provide increased oversight and accountability for this facility.
This agreement will ensure the health and safety of the residents at the Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IID) and Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) by requiring Hacienda to:
- Contract with a third-party health care consultant to evaluate operational practices and oversee the operations of the facilities until ADHS determines the facility is in compliance;
- Employ an onsite evaluator for the ICF-IID and SNF to ensure necessary changes are implemented and to monitor accountability to ensure health and safety;
- Identify an independent review team to assess the level of acuity and care required for the residents; and
- Within 90 days, develop a long term plan and timeline for the facility and its operations that prioritizes health and safety.
Since the end of December, ADHS has been onsite completing a complaint investigation and ensuring the health and safety of the patients. ADHS has required heightened safety measures be implemented at the facility including increased staff presence during patient interactions, increased monitoring of the patient care areas, and increased security measures at the facility. ADHS will continue to work directly with Hacienda to ensure the residents are cared for in a safe and therapeutic environment.
The Phoenix nursing facility where a patient with limited capacity was raped and gave birth is closing down the intermediate care unit, according to an AZ Family article.
Employees of Hacienda HealthCare received a letter on Thursday stating "After careful consideration, the Board of Directors have come to understand that it is simply not sustainable for us to continue to operate our ICF-ID. Thus, we will begin to transition clients and eventually cease operation."
