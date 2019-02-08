FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy Friday evening

Plan for a cloudy, chilly start for Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees around metro Baton Rouge. Most neighborhoods in the viewing area will climb to around 50 degrees or so by noon with Saturday highs only reaching the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday starts off cool with sun-up temperatures in the mid 40s for Baton Rouge but the day will warm nicely with afternoon highs reaching 70 degrees or more. Plan for mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for Sunday, and the Storm Team adds in a 20 percent chance of light showers for Sunday afternoon.