FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and breezy Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday was a cloudy, breezy, and cool day with highs struggling to get into the 50s for many Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The region will remain under the clouds into the evening. In fact, we can’t rule out a brief sprinkle or two this evening with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Plan for a cloudy, chilly start for Saturday morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees around metro Baton Rouge. Most neighborhoods in the viewing area will climb to around 50 degrees or so by noon with Saturday highs only reaching the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday starts off cool with sun-up temperatures in the mid 40s for Baton Rouge but the day will warm nicely with afternoon highs reaching 70 degrees or more. Plan for mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for Sunday, and the Storm Team adds in a 20 percent chance of light showers for Sunday afternoon.
Scattered rains are back for Monday with highs in the 70s. The regional weather gets “busier” on Tuesday as our next cold front rolls through Louisiana Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s for most (or all) of the day with showers and thunderstorms likely thanks to the eastbound cold front. At this point, however, it is too early to confidently assess any severe weather threat.
Wednesday looks mainly-dry but that doesn’t last long as scattered rains return to the forecast from Thursday through Sunday (Feb 14-17). The good news is that while we may need to keep the umbrellas handy during that stretch, temperatures will be mild with daily highs running in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.