Early voting begins Saturday in 13 parishes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Early voting for the special primary election begins Saturday, Feb. 9 in Louisiana.
Early voting will continue through Saturday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Feb. 10.
State representative seats in districts 12, 17, 18, 26, 27, 47, and 62 in 13 parishes across the state are up for election.
The parishes are: Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lincoln, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Union, Vermilion, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, click here.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.
Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 23 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
