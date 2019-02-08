Construction starts for Petsuites of America facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Pet owners will soon have a way to treat their pet like royalty as the construction of a PetSuites of America is underway in Baton Rouge.
Development has started for the 14,000 square foot facility that’ll feature pools, kitty play areas, and play yards. The pet care center, located at 8200 Perkins Road, will provide services that range from grooming to overnight boarding. The building will also feature an adjacent 7,000 feet of additional outdoor yard space, including two pools for use in every dog’s favorite activity, daily play time.
PetSuites will hire 10 full-time employees and 14 part-time workers. The franchise operates 22 locations in ten states, and the Baton Rouge location will be the first one for the city and second in Louisiana.
PetSuites advertises itself as a animal resort chain focused on socialization and play. The chain joins a growing list in the pet daycares in Baton Rouge. Camp Bow Wow, Petz Plaza and Dogtopia have locations throughout the city.
