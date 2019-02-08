Baker man accused of stealing 2 calves

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baker man is behind bars after allegedly stealing two calves.
The Livestock Brand Commission received a complaint that two calves, valued at approximately $1,000, were stolen from a home in Central.
Police allege that Travis Ledee stole the two calves and sold them at a local livestock market without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
Ledee was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 7, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on two counts of theft of livestock. His bond is currently set at $3,000.
