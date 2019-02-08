Arrive early if you’re planning on being in downtown BR this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Many events will be taking place in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend, which means an influx of traffic, and limited parking.
Luke Combs will be performing at the Raising Cane’s River Center Saturday, Feb. 9. The show is sold out. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m.
The Red Stick Roux Rally Gumbeaux Cook-off is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. downtown. Some street closures will be in effect.
The 2019 Komen Baton Rouge Race for the Cure will be taking place at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge from 6:30 a.m. - noon. Street closures will be in effect for this, also.
All attendees are encouraged to plan to arrive early to navigate traffic and figure out parking.
There is parking available in the parking garages, and surface parking areas surrounding the facilities.
Organizers are advising people to use alternate routes into the downtown area, including exiting onto Convention Street or Florida Boulevard from I-110 or by utilizing North Boulevard.
Parking Lots/Garages within walking distance of the River Center:
- River Center East & West Garages: Located at the corner of St. Louis and Government Street
- Belle of Baton Rouge Mayflower Street Parking Garage: Located on Mayflower Street
- Belle of Baton Rouge River Road Parking Garage: Located on River Road
- 3rd Street Garage: Located at the corner of 3rd Street and Convention
- Lipsey Parking Lot: Located at the corner of St. Philip and South Boulevard
