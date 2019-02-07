Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata arrested for marijuana possession

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints DT David Onyemata was arrested last month at his Elmwood apartment for possession of marijuana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say on Jan 29 a narcotics agent from the JPSO arrested Ebuka “David” Onyemata and issued him a misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana.
Earlier in January 2019, the narcotics agent received a tip that a quantity of marijuana products was going to be at an apartment in the 5300 block of Citrus Blvd. in River Ridge.
The agent secured a search warrant for the apartment, which was executed on January 29. Onyemata was the resident of the apartment, and was found in possession of marijuana, THC oil, edibles, and hemp powder. Onyemata was cooperative and was arrested via summons at the investigation’s conclusion.
