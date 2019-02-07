No. 11 LSU softball storms past Tulsa, 19-1, in season opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was an ominous atmosphere for opening night at Tiger Park, especially playing a team whose mascot is a Hurricane, but the No. 11 LSU softball team stormed past Tulsa behind a 12-run first inning in a game delayed more than an hour by the bad weather.
Amber Serrett was the first Tiger to go yard this season. She hit a two-run bomb in a six-run second inning that gave LSU an 18-1 lead. It was Serrett’s 12th home run in her career.
“The team and the offense came out strong and we did a good job,” said head coach Beth Torina. “I thought they did all the things they needed to do. You know it’s hard, but to be in that situation and be able to take pitches and take balls whenever you are excited and amped up to play the first game, so I thought they did a good job of being disciplined and swung big when the opportunity was there.”
The Golden Hurricane actually took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but would score no more. Amanda Doyle got the Tigers rolling with an RBI smash to make it 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Doyle was 2-for-3 on the night with three RBI.
It was just the beginning of a rout that saw the Tigers score 12 runs before the Golden Hurricane could make a single out. LSU had six straight hits and 13 batters in a row reach base.
Michaela Schlattman was 3-for-4 on the night with five RBI in the first two innings. The game ended after just five innings.
LSU had an unbelievable .560 batting average for the game, going 14-for-25.
Maribeth Gorsuch was in the circle for the Tigers. She picked up her first win of the season and 13th of her career.
The Tigers, under eighth-year head coach Beth Torina, returned 14 student-athletes from the 2019 and welcome in 10 newcomers, including All-SEC performer Amanda Sanchez, a graduate transfer from Missouri.
Tulsa ended the 2018 campaign at the NCAA Normal Regional after going 34-25. Tulsa won its third consecutive conference title last season, defeating USF 4-1 in the American Athletic Conference Championships game. Tulsa is led by John Bargfeldt, who is in his 13th year as head coach of the Hurricanes.
LSU takes on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Friday and then Tulsa again at 6 p.m. in the Tiger Classic.
