6 LSU players invited to NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Six members of the LSU football team have been invited to attend the NFL Combine.
Linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams are projected to be taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Both could potentially improve their stock with good showings at the combine.
The other players invited are:
- Safety John Battle
- Running back Nick Brossette
- Tight end Foster Moreau
- Kicker Cole Tracy
The NFL Combine is held in Indianapolis, IN and begins on February 26.
