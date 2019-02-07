Government Street ‘road diet’ 18 months behind schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Government Street’s road diet is not going according to plan.
The Baton Rouge Business Report says the projected opening date has been pushed back from late this summer to 2021 - nearly a year and a half.
Crews blame weather delays and the age of the street’s concrete and asphalt.
The nearly $14 million project is supposed to add a center turn lane, a raised median, and bike lanes on both side to transform Government into a “complete street.”
Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, told the Business Report the delays are “typical.”
Crews are still completing preliminary work that began in Jan. 2018.
Delays are not adding to the cost of the project, according to Mallett.
