FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is back

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Talk about a major weather change, we went from a very spring-like 82° yesterday (in fact, tying the record high); to temperatures in the mid 40°s and “feels like” temperatures in the 30°s this morning.
So, how long will winter stick around this time? Well, for at least today and tomorrow; clouds will pretty much stay in place all afternoon, a few spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, breezy northerly winds and a “high” only topping out in the low/mid 50°s.
Overnight, mostly cloudy and cold, a low of 39°; tomorrow, a chilly and cloudy Saturday, no significant mention of rain (maybe at best a 10%) – an afternoon high of 55°. Temperatures will begin rebounding Sunday as an upper level ridge builds in, so, expect about a 15 degrees jump in afternoon highs; a sun/cloud mix, light SW winds and a high of 70°.
