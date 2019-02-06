Qualifying La. families could have taxes prepared for free on Super Tax Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Entergy is teaming up with Capital Area United Way for an event called Super Tax Day, in which low to moderate income Louisiana residents can have their taxes prepared for free.
Several other tax preparation events will be held throughout February and March.
Volunteers with the two organizations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. No appointment is necessary.
“Services provided through Super Tax Day and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program help power lives for customers. We know that helping our customers keep more of what they’ve earned can make a real difference in their lives. As customers’ lives improve, communities benefit,” said Phillip May, CEO and president of Entergy Louisiana.
Volunteer, Paul Leinweber, says changes made to the tax code this year have made the process easier. One of the biggest changes is the standard deduction has nearly doubled. For single filers, it went from $6,350 to $12,000.
“Most people do not do itemized deductions this year,” Leinweber explained. “In the past, some people were right on the edge. It makes it easy. Most people don’t even worry about bringing in all their deductions.”
The child tax credit also doubled this year.
"It's up to $2,000 per child, so that really helps out families, and a lot of people have been getting more in their paycheck throughout the year," Leinweber added.
That’s because the new tax code lowered withholding from people’s paychecks. That extra money throughout the year could be the reason refunds are not quite as big as expected.
VITA will provide 30 to 40 volunteers at Saturday’s Super Tax Day that hope to serve 150 to 200 clients.
“I’m sure there will be a long line. We always have a lot of people come, so you may have to wait a little while, but we will process everybody as quickly as we can,” Leinweber said.
All adults in the household must be present. Children can stay home, but participants must bring the social security card for each dependent. Also, bring all tax forms, along with childcare provider information, checking and savings account information for direct deposit, and other relevant information about income and expenses.
Residents who agree to save part of their refund on Super Tax Day will be entered to win up to $50 in cash through a scratch off promotion. Participants will be entered in other drawings as well, including one for a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.
Those who cannot attend Super Tax Day can call 211 to schedule an appointment between now and April 15.
For more information about free tax preparation assistance, click here. And click here for a full schedule of VITA events.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.