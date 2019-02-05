New Orleans Saints ranked number one in overall game day satisfaction

“This ranking is merely a reflection of all the incredible people that work for our organization, our fans, local law enforcement, and the SMG staff,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. “We take great pride in creating an atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that is unmatched in the National Football League and that starts the moment fans arrive on gameday. As we work towards a perfect ranking in every category and as we continue to invest in technology, safety and our gameday entertainment elements, we thank all of the fans that have participated in the survey and we look forward to making the 2019 season even better for our fans.”