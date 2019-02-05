New Orleans Saints ranked number one in overall game day satisfaction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Score another win for the Who Dat Nation!
In an annual evaluation conducted by the National Football League’s League Observation Program and third party Expert Review Audits of all 32 teams, the New Orleans Saints received a number one rating in overall game day satisfaction.
This marks the second consecutive year that the Saints received the highest honor out of all 32 teams. The Saints also placed number one in two of the major subcategories including game day satisfaction and game entertainment.
“This ranking is merely a reflection of all the incredible people that work for our organization, our fans, local law enforcement, and the SMG staff,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. “We take great pride in creating an atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that is unmatched in the National Football League and that starts the moment fans arrive on gameday. As we work towards a perfect ranking in every category and as we continue to invest in technology, safety and our gameday entertainment elements, we thank all of the fans that have participated in the survey and we look forward to making the 2019 season even better for our fans.”
The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan evaluations and on-site reviews of every home game. Each of the League’s 32 clubs are reviewed in nine categories. The Saints rank in the top 10 in seven of the categories including Gameday Satisfaction, Game Entertainment, Gameday Staff, Safety and Security, Departure, Arrival and Merchandise.
