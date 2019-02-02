2 arrested in connection to January shooting on Avenue B

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police report Larriana Hughes, 27, and Cody Crump, 27, have been arrested for their roles in a Jan. 22 shooting that injured a 28-year-old woman.
Police say Hughes was present at the scene of the shooting which happened in the 10000 block of Avenue B. According to police, the alleged shooter, Cody Crump, 27, fired into a vehicle hitting the 28-year-old female driver in the legs as she was driving down the road. There were four other people in the vehicle, police say. Those people were not injured.
Hughes reportedly went to police after the shooting to inform officers Crump had not fired the weapon. During that conversation police were able to determine Hughes was present during the shooting and drove Crump away from the scene after he allegedly opened fire.
Witnesses were able to identify Hughes in a line up as the driver who helped Crump escape.
Hughes was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and obstruction of justice.
Crump was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12 after a tip came in from Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.