Skip to content
Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Live
News
Weather
Sports
The Investigators
Traffic
Health
About Us
Louisiana Weekend
Home
Download Our Weather App
Download our News App
About Us
9Questions
Jobs at WAFB
Automotive
Programming
CBS Fall Line-up
TV Schedule
News
Fire Prevention Safety
Traffic
Road Closures
Gas Prices
The Investigators
9News Alert Team
State
National
Crime
Business
Politics
Editorial
Video
WAFB 9News Live
Morning Show Guests
Adopt A Pet
Get It Growing
Sportline Friday Nite Videos
Health
Cold and Flu
Get Fit Red Stick
Medical Marijuana
Opioid Crisis
Chasing A Fix
Weather
River Stages
Radar
Hurricane
Sports
Sportsline Friday Nite
Sportsline Awards
Throwback Thursday
Player of the Week
LSU
Southern University
Saints
Pelicans
Community
Go Red Baton Rouge
Black History Month
Trail of Hope
It's All Good
Contests and Deals
Louisiana Weekend
Heart of Louisiana
Hand It On
Calendar
9Reports
Recipes
Breakfast
Appetizers
Salad
Sides
Seafood
Meat
Soup
Pasta
Sandwiches
Desserts
Beverage
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
Trail of Hope - Episode 3
January 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 5:01 PM
63
Currently in
Baton Rouge, LA
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Ex-NOPD officer pleads guilty to beating man outside of bar, report says
One of two former New Orleans police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating up a man outside of a Mid-City bar in July.
By
Chris Finch
Published 23m at 2:06 PM
Democrats question pledges in $26.5B T-Mobile-Sprint deal
48m
48m
Parkland shooting spurs 3 siblings into life of activism
1h
1h
Rare African ‘black panther’ captured on camera in Kenya
1h
1h
Black doll found hanging from noose on university campus
The school said the student responsible will face possible charges of ethnic intimidation and potential expulsion from the school.
1h
1h