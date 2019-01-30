First Operation Fresh Start cleanup day of 2019 to be held Feb. 16

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The first cleanup day of 2019′s Operation Fresh Start will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.
The community-wide cleanup event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at multiple locations.
MEETUP LOCATIONS
- Baker: Baker Municipal Auditorium; 3325 Groom Rd.
- Downtown Baton Rouge: Repentance Park; 275 S River Rd.
- Eden Park: Star Hill Baptist Church; 1400 N Foster Dr.
- Gardere: Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere; 1702 Gardere Ln.
- Mid-City: Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance; 419 N 19th St.
- Scotlandville: Mane Attraction Barber Shop; 1808 Kaufman St.
- Woodshire Village/O’Neal Lane: Temple Baptist Church; 3650 O’Neal Ln.
Operation Fresh Start will begin with the volunteer event and will be followed by a week of efforts to clear litter and blight from the Department of Public Works (DPW). Crews with DPW will also work to improve landscaping throughout the parish.
Citizens and organizations wishing to participate in the cleanup day can sign up online here.
“These cleanup days are a wonderful way to show our commitment to improving quality of place for East Baton Rouge Parish. Quality of place is vital to the progression of our parish. Operation Fresh Start combines citizen involvement with local government resources to make a marked improvement in the appearance of our community,” said Broome.
