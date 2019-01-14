Ebb & Flow Festival and Forum 35’s Art Melt to merge into expanded festival

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ebb & Flow Festival and Forum35′s Art Melt, two popular art events in the Capital City, will be combined this year, according to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. It’s part of an initiative to make Baton Rouge an arts and culture hotspot.
Forum 35 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are partnering to create the new interactive art event for Baton Rouge. The purpose of the art event is to celebrate Louisiana artists by providing them a platform while encouraging innovation and inspiration to residents and visitors.
Festivals and performances, that happen each year in March and April will be featured as part of a full Ebb & Flow Season in 2019. The Arts Council said each event will retain its autonomy, with the Ebb & Flow season being a unifying theme to enhance the city’s branding as the capital center for culture and innovation.
“Connecting these festivals, events, and happenings allows the city to promote innovation, arts, culture, livability and community connectedness, as well as its unique location on the Mississippi River,” said Renee Chatelain, the Arts Council’s President/CEO.
Officials with the Arts Council, the Downtown Investment District and Visit Baton Rouge provided more details Tuesday on the festival developments. ART FLOW, a juried visual art exhibition, will tie the events together from March 10 to April 15, 2019. The Arts Council will launch FLOWBR, an app where you can vote on your favorite and keep track of the cultural festivities throughout the city.
In addition, a national jury will award winners. The winners of the juried and public prizes will be announced during the Ebb & Flow Festival weekend, April 6 and 7. Those pieces will stay on display through the Baton Rouge Blues Festival (April 14 and 15).
