March for Babies to be held in Baton Rouge Mar. 30

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - March of Dimes has kicked off one of its biggest annual fundraisers: the March for Babies.
Parents and children showed up Saturday afternoon at Gymboree Play & Music to get in gear for the march. The initiative brings resources and education to parents who have premature babies. This year’s ambassadors say this has been a wealth of vital resources for them after having premature twins.
“When you go through that as a parent, that’s one of the toughest things you’ll go through, is seeing your kid suffer and just having that physical and also the educational as well,” said Craig and Felicia Stevens.
The March for Babies will be held Mar. 30 at LSU.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.