Randazzo, Caluda win 2019 King Cake Snob ‘seal of approval’

(WAFB) - UPDATE (2/27):
Manny Randazzo King Cakes and Caluda’s King Cake emerged victorious in the 2019 King Cake Snob annual “Seal of Approval” ranking competition, earning first place in the highly coveted best overall “Traditional” and “Filled” categories, respectively.
This year’s competition saw nearly 3,500 King Cake reviews, featuring 633 different cakes from more than 160 bakeries. Those who voted in the competition were also automatically entered to win drawings for a free king cake.
ORIGINAL:
King Cake Snob is launching its 4th annual Seal of Approval king cake ranking competition, which will award the top-voted traditional and filled king cakes of 2019 from bakeries around Louisiana.
Residents from across the state can vote online at kingcakesnob.com. Voting runs through Feb. 21. Participants are automatically entered into a weekly drawing to win a free king cake.
In 2018, the contest set a record, with almost 4,000 reviews submitted. Last year’s contest featured 525 different cakes from more than 150 bakeries. Of the entries, Caluda’s King Cake was crowned the winner in four of the five categories. Caluda’s also won best overall for traditional cakes and filled.
Also in 2018, King Cake Snob partnered with Dirty Coast, a New Orleans-based t-shirt company, to design a Mardi Gras shirt. More than $1,400 was raised from t-shirt sales and was donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We were extremely pleased with the growth in participation last year by all of the King Cake Snobs, and we’re looking forward to another fierce, but fun, competition this year. We’re excited to give people another opportunity to honor their favorite cakes and bakeries. King cake is one of the many timeless traditions that comprise the Carnival season, and King Cake Snob is a celebration of this fantastic time of year in Louisiana,” said Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Mandeville-based Innovative Advertising, the company that put son the King Cake Snob competition.
