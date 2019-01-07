Randazzo, Caluda win 2019 King Cake Snob ‘seal of approval’

“We were extremely pleased with the growth in participation last year by all of the King Cake Snobs, and we’re looking forward to another fierce, but fun, competition this year. We’re excited to give people another opportunity to honor their favorite cakes and bakeries. King cake is one of the many timeless traditions that comprise the Carnival season, and King Cake Snob is a celebration of this fantastic time of year in Louisiana,” said Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Mandeville-based Innovative Advertising, the company that put son the King Cake Snob competition.