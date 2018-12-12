UpTown Climbing offering chance to win prizes for food donations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana’s largest indoor rock climbing gym, UpTown Climbing, is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to collect food donations.
UPTOWN CLIMBING
- 10505 Coursey Boulevard
- Baton Rouge
- CALL: 225-831-1117
You can drop off donations during open hours at UpTown Climbing, located at 10505 Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
UPTOWN CLIMBING HOURS
- Monday thru Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
UpTown Climbing is offering an incentive for you to donate. Every person who donates a non-perishable food item from now until December 31 will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a one-month membership to UpTown Climbing, a free yoga class of your choice or UpTown Gear.
UpTown Climbing gym has more than 10,000 square feet of rock climbing for all ages and all skill levels. Aside from rope climbing and bouldering, the gym offers a variety of unique fitness classes including silks, trapeze and yoga.
The gym is also available for birthday parties and business groups.
To learn more about UpTown Climbing be sure to check out a live interview Wednesday, December 12 at 4 p.m. on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group. Join Get Fit Red Stick to learn about unique fitness studios and events happening in the Baton Rouge area.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.