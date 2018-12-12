Storm spotters for SKYWARN program get important training

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Storm spotters for the National Weather Service (NWS) got some important training Tuesday night.
It’s all a part of the program, called SKYWARN. The program and its volunteers serve as the eyes and ears for the entire community. The NWS uses their storm reports, along with radar, to send out warnings to the public.
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SKYWARN
In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and lightning caused hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages. To obtain critical weather information, the National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
Although SKYWARN® spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a SKYWARN® spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms. In an average year, the the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes.
Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. SKYWARN® storm spotters are citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. There can be no finer reward than to know that their efforts have given communities the precious gift of time--seconds and minutes that can help save lives.
