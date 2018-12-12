New plant coming to Ascension Parish promises 120 new jobs

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is once again swinging open its doors to welcome new industry. German-based company, VEGA Americas Inc., has promised a $22.4 million investment in the area with plans to build a brand new facility and bring with it 120 new jobs.
“One hundred and twenty new jobs is amazing,” said Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa. “That’s great news for Ascension Parish.”
VEGA Americas has bought more than 13 acres of land just off LA 30 in Geismar and is expected to build the plant in the Ascension Commerce Center across from BASF.
“They’re going to regret they didn’t invest more and go bigger because this is the place to be,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor joined parish leadership Tuesday afternoon at the River Parishes Community College to welcome the company, saying choosing Louisiana as the home of its first-ever Gulf Coast location is the best investment they will ever make.
“My number one job as governor is to make sure they never have an occasion to even slightly regret the fact that they invested in our state,” said Edwards.
The business provides materials for other manufacturers across the globe, from pharmaceutical plants to sewage treatment operations and more. President for VEGA Americas, Ron Hegyesi, says there was just something about south Louisiana that won them over. “And we just felt from day one it was an easier decision to work here than some of the other places that were a potential for us,” he said.
This is just the latest success in a boom of industry in Ascension. With recent tax exemptions in place there helping to seal the deal on this venture, it’s something leaders say is showing no signs of slowing down as the area continues to expand.
“This is what opportunity looks like,” Edwards said.
