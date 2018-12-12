At least 1 vehicle bursts into flames after crash

I-10 West at Dalrymple Drive on Dec. 12, 2018 (Source: DOTD)
December 12, 2018 at 6:14 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 6:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - At least one vehicle burst into flames after a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened on I-10 West near Dalrymple Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved, but it is not known how many of them burned.

Authorities closed lanes near the crash site but traffic was allowed to slowly pass through, creating heavy delays for many early commuters.

EMS reported there were no injuries as a result of the wreck.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

