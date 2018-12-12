FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Former Xavier University officers say they were wrongfully terminated

“In doing so, I was pushed aggressively into the door by a male student," one officer said. "Relying back on my training, I threw him onto the floor, created distance between myself and the threat, at which time the male student proceeded off the floor, came toward me and started swinging. At that time, myself and the male student became involved in a physical altercation, and I found myself surrounded by several of his peers. Shortly after, I could hear my partner in a crowd, you know, giving verbal commands as she tried to pull the students off me.”