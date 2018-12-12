FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not ‘as cold’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s another cold morning, though, not “as cold” as it was Tuesday morning.
Still, an early temperature in the low/mid-30s is plenty cold for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. We’re starting off with mostly clear skies but expect increasing clouds later in the day, light southeasterly winds, and an afternoon high (closer to normal for this time of year) in the mid-60s.
Overnight, it will be cloudy and a few scattered showers may develop. The low will stay in the mid-50s. Thursday, get ready for the return of wet weather. Rain and storms are likely. We also have a “marginal risk” for severe weather, with a high of 68 degrees.
