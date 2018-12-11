WAFB partners with Cumulus Media

“The entire team at Cumulus Media is very excited about our new partnership with WAFB, a partnership of wonderful people that love Baton Rouge, and are all about providing our listeners and viewers with incredible music, entertainment, news, sports, weather and information,” Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Pat Galloway said. “When the Cumulus team walked in to meet the WAFB team today, we felt like we were at home, and that is the start of a great partnership.”