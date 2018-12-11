WAFB partners with Cumulus Media

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB has teamed up with the leader in the Baton Rouge radio market, Cumulus Media, to share certain resources and partner on community events and other endeavors.
As part of the agreement, WAFB has started providing custom weather updates that air on Cumulus stations in the Baton Rouge market including Heaven AM1460, ALT 92.3, MAX 94.1, Classic 103.3 and Q 106.5. Also, Cumulus will simulcast WAFB news coverage during emergencies, such as hurricanes.
“The entire team at Cumulus Media is very excited about our new partnership with WAFB, a partnership of wonderful people that love Baton Rouge, and are all about providing our listeners and viewers with incredible music, entertainment, news, sports, weather and information,” Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Pat Galloway said. “When the Cumulus team walked in to meet the WAFB team today, we felt like we were at home, and that is the start of a great partnership.”
“A leader in the radio broadcasting industry, Cumulus Media is a perfect partnership for WAFB and its viewers,” WAFB General Manager Ronna Corrente said. “We are excited to work together and help make a difference in our community.”
