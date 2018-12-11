VIDEO: Saints punter Thomas Morstead gives glove to young fan

TAMPA BAY, FL (WAFB) - A young Saints fan had quite the reaction when punter Thomas Morstead handed her a very special keepsake after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A video posted to Facebook by Amberly Mouton-Niedzwecki shows a girl named Aubrey celebrating the Saints' 28-14 win over the Bucs.
As the Saints players were running off the field and into the locker room, Morstead found little Aubrey in the crowd and handed her one of his playing gloves. Aubrey burst into tears when she realized what happened.
