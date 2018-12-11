Spread cheer, not germs: Blue Cross shares tips to avoid seasonal illnesses

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Spreading holiday cheer can sometimes lead to spreading germs thanks to those community events bringing us all closer together.
Colder temperatures tend to force us inside where it’s warmer for those holiday celebrations and that can sometimes lead to increased exposure to seasonal illnesses like the flu, common cold or stomach viruses.
To lower your risk of getting sick and making others sick, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana encourages everyone to practice effective germ control:
If you’re struck by symptoms and can’t get to the doctor’s office, Blue Cross customers can have online visits 24/7, 365 with BlueCare. The telehealth services lets you see U.S.-trained, board-certified doctors from the comfort of home using a computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone or any device with internet and a camera.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.