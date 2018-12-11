Retired EBR deputy killed in crash near Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - A retired deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday morning in a crash near Zachary, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at around 6:25 a.m. on Tucker Road at Jackson Road, which is not far from Port Hudson-Pride Road, near Zachary. Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head on, according to authorities.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the retired deputy as Claude Smith. He was employed with the EBRSO from May 2003 until February 2017.
The other person involved in the crash was transported to a medical facility with non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies have Tucker Road blocked off, but Jackson Road remains open to traffic.
The incident is still being investigated.
