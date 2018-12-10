Report: Eagles sign RB Boston Scott off Saints practice squad

By Sean Fazende | December 10, 2018 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A preseason fan favorite is reportedly headed to Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Saints running back Boston Scott to their active roster, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. The Saints selected Scott in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He’s spent the season on the Saints' practice squad.

The Eagles needed Scott after Corey Clement suffered an injury.

Scott is a Louisiana native who went to Louisiana Tech and Zachary high school.

