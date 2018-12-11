Rap video leads to stabbing in Gonzales

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was stabbed during the production of a rap music video in Gonzales Monday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing happened after a fight broke out during production outside of an apartment complex off Roddy Road near Church Point Rd. around 10:15 a.m.
Monday, investigators said. The victim, an adult male, was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital where he was listed in critical condition early Monday night following several hours of surgery, investigators said.
The victim’s name has not been released.Deputies arrested Samuel Muse, 39, of Gonzales and charged him with attempted second-degree murder.
Investigators say it is not yet clear whether any video of the stabbing itself was captured as part of the production of the rap music video.
