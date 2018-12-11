Pelicans fall back back under .500 with loss against injury-riddled Celtics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Boston was without the services of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, and Aron Baynes. But the Pelicans (14-15) still couldn’t capitalize on the Celtics injury misfortunes, losing on the road, 113-100. New Orleans was on the tail end of playing on back-to-back nights.
Anthony Davis dropped in a game-high 41 points in the contest. The Pels bench didn’t hold up their end of the deal, getting outscored, 41-21.
Jrue Holiday also struggled on the night scoring only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Pelicans return home to play Wednesday night against the Thunder.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.