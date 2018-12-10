Payton said ‘it’s an option’ Ted Ginn, Jr. returns this season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Sean Payton’s conference call on Monday, the coach said there’s a chance wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. returns this season.
“Rehab is going well. It’s still an option. Both he (Ginn) and (Josh) LeRibeus, I would say are on schedule. Each week we’ll look at that during the beginning of the week. Get an update from our medical team. But I’m encouraged by how both of those guys are doing,” said Payton.
The Saints placed Ginn on injured reserve October 18th with a knee injury. Ginn played four games this season, before missing the Washington matchup with the injury. Ginn has 12 catches this season, for a 135 yards, and two touchdowns.
The Saints placed LeRibeus, an offensive lineman, on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
