Parents arrested after 3-year-old child drowns in pool

FORDOCHE, LA (WAFB) - Two parents are being charged with second degree murder after their 3-year-old child drowned in a pool.
The report from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 29, deputies were called out to a home on Bonnette Drive in Fordoche about a missing 3-year-old girl. The child had reportedly been missing for about three hours.
When deputies got to the home, they searched the area and found the girl in an in-ground pool close to the home. Emergency officials responded and the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Officials say while speaking to the father, Scottie Guilbeaux, 28, they noticed the smell of burnt marijuana on his person, inside his vehicle, and in the home.
Guilbeaux claims he went to take a nap with his ex-girlfriend, April Feast, 26, and assumed the girl was with April’s sister, who also lives at the home. The sister claims she had last seen the girl about one and a half hours before finding her in the pool. The sister also claims she assumed the child was with the parents inside the house.
Investigators say neighbors say the children that live at the home are frequently unsupervised.
A search warrant was executed at the home, and deputies reportedly found multiple blunts and a grinder used to grind marijuana.
Guilbeaux and Feast are both charged with second degree murder.
