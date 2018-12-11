OUR TURN: Hope for better quality of life after two tax measures pass in La. election

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The voters of Louisiana spoke last Saturday. Although voter turnout was low, those who decided to do their civic duty passed two tax measures in East Baton Rouge Parish.
One of the taxes will fund the Bridge Center, a much needed mental health facility, that will serve as a barrier between people who need treatment and our parish prison. That alone could save lives and families by assisting people get the help they need.
The other tax, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s MovEBR plan, is a big one. The plan comes with a specific list of road projects and goals and by law that city-parish officials have to stick to.
In selling the plan to voters, the mayor and her team made a lot of promises. Now the administration has the money, and voters expect her to deliver on those promises.
Traffic must get better for economic development and for quality of life. That’s our turn, now its yours. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit our Facebook page or send us an email to yourturn@wafb.com.
